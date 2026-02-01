Grammy Crowd Goes Wild At Bad Bunny’s ICE-Torching Victory Speech

Bad Bunny sparked loud cheers and a standing ovation with his Grammy acceptance speech, which he kicked off by bashing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Puerto Rican rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is nominated for six Grammys for his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos (“I Should Have Taken More Photos”).

Shortly after he riffed with host Trevor Noah about his upcoming Super Bowl performance — his contractual obligation to the NFL is why he was not performing live at the Grammys — Bad Bunny was announced as the winner for Best Música Urbana Album.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say — ICE out!” he said, getting an immediate and raucous reaction from the Grammys crowd, who jumped to their feet, cheering and applauding for about 30 seconds before he continued.

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans,” he said, apparently speaking about his fellow Puerto Ricans.

“Also, I want to say to the people, I know it’s it’s tough to no — not to hate these days, and I was thinking sometime we get contaminados — I don’t know how to say that in English.” [Translation: contaminated]

“The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love,” he continued, getting cheers from the crowd again.

“So, please, we need to be different,” he concluded. “If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them, we love our people, we love our family, and that’s the way to do it — with love. Don’t forget that please. Thank you. Thank you, God, and thank you to the Academy.”

