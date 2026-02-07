Eric Swalwell Calls for Dems to Use ‘Leverage’ to Make Trump Testify About Epstein Ties

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told MS NOW that Democrats need to use their “leverage” to get President Donald Trump to testify about his relationship with dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — and implied the president is scared of doing so, unlike ex-President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.

Swalwell made his comments during an appearance on Alex Witt Reports on Saturday afternoon. Host Alex Witt noted the Clintons agreed to a closed door deposition with House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) related to Epstein; Witt then said Trump had a “somewhat surprising” reaction this week when he said it was a “shame” they will have to testify.

“Is it because he’s worried Democrats will then call him to testify?” Witt then asked Swalwell.

“Democrats will call him to testify,” Swalwell insisted. “We will use the leverage we have right now to put pressure on Comer to have Donald Trump testify.”

He continued:

Look, if you’re going to run an investigation, everyone who is a part of the most notorious child sex trafficking ring ever should have to testify — those that knew something and those that were even on the periphery. So, you know, the Clintons are willing to come in — they’re willing to do something that Donald Trump is not willing to do. But the guy who’s mentioned in over 5,000 files, the most of anyone, should certainly be the first person on the list, not the one Republicans are trying to cover up.

Swalwell was referring to a report from The New York Times last week that said Trump’s name was mentioned more than 5,300 times in the latest batch of 3.5 million Epstein-related files that were released at the end of January.

Trump has repeatedly denied any sexual misconduct when he has been asked about his past relationship with Epstein. The president has said his ties to Epstein ended around 2004, and in December he posted he was “the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so.”

Trump last week said the latest Epstein documents “absolve” him and show he had no email communication with Epstein; he also said he is going to sue author Michael Wolff for “conspiring” with Epstein to wreck his political career.

Swalwell made another bold statement during his interview with Witt on Saturday when he said Trump was “executing people in the streets.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

