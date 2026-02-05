Fox’s Peter Doocy Asks Karoline Leavitt: Will Trump Be Watching Kid Rock or Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show?

With lots of angst in the MAGA-sphere about Super Bowl halftime show performer Bad Bunny, and TPUSA pitching an alternate show with Kid Rock headlining — Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy wanted to know: Which will President Donald Trump be watching?

At Thursday afternoon’s White House press briefing, Doocy posed the question to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“At the Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party, after the first two quarters, are the TVs going to be on the halftime show with Bad Bunny, or the halftime show with Kid Rock?” Doocy asked.

Leavitt chuckled at the question.

“I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny,” Leavitt replied. “I must say that.”

On Tuesday, Leavitt sounded off on Bad Bunny’s “elitist” acceptance speech at the Grammys in which he called for “ICE out.”

“I think it’s very ironic and frankly sad to see celebrities who live in gated communities, with private security, [and] with millions of dollars to spend protecting themselves trying to just demonize law enforcement,” Leavitt told reporters outside the White House.”

Kid Rock is one of several artists in the lineup for TPUSA’s All-American halftime show. The others are: Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Gabby Barrett.

Watch above, via Fox local.

