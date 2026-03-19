Rogan and Canada’s Conservative Leader Roast Trump’s 51st State Talk: ‘I Just Wish He’d Knock That S**t Off’

Joe Rogan brought Canadian Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre onto his podcast this week, where the two roasted President Donald Trump’s continued insistence that Canada should become the United States’ 51st state.

Poilievre appeared on Thursday’s The Joe Rogan Experience where the two mainly discussed the state of politics in Canada, but talk inevitably turned to Trump. Rogan shared a theory that he has before that Trump helped boost Canada’s Liberal Party to victory with his talk to absorbing Canada. Rogan voted for Trump and brought him on his show shortly before the 2024 presidential election, but he’s grown more critical in recent months on mass deportations and more.

“So there’s a narrative in America, and the narrative is that you were about to win and your party was about to wind, but then Trump came along and said he was gonna turn Canada into a 51st state, and everybody went crazy. Is that accurate?” Rogan asked Poilievre.

“I would say everybody went crazy,” Poilievre said.

“Well, they got very upset,” Rogan replied.

“They should be upset though,” Poilievre said.

“Well, it’s a crazy thing to say,” Rogan agreed.

Poilievre said Canada is “not for sale” and that he wishes Trump would just “knock that s**t off.”

He said:

It is a crazy thing to say. Canada’s not for sale. We’re never going to be the 51st state. We love Americans as neighbors and friends, but we want to be uniquely — and we want to be sovereign — as Canadians. It’s our country. It’s where we grow up. You’re a patriot as an American. I’m a patriot as a Canadian. It’s where my grandfather arrived. It’s where our collective ancestors put on military uniforms and sailed to fight wars. It’s where our grandkids are going to live. We’re very proudly Canadian so we’re never going to be the 51st state. And I just wish he’d knock that s**t off so that we can get back to talking about the things that we do as two separate countries that are actually friends.

“Did that really have that much of an effect up there? Like, did people take him seriously?” Rogan asked.

Poilievre, who is aiming to become Canadian prime minister, said people thought Trump was joking, but as he repeated his message over and over again, they became “upset.”

“Understandably,” Rogan said. “I mean, it’s a crazy thing to say.”

“It is a crazy thing to say because it’s never gonna happen,” Poilievre said, laughing.

Rogan then shared details from a past phone call he had with Trump about the Canada talk where he claimed Trump admitted he was “joking” out first about taking over Canada.

“I talked to him on the phone about it. It was so crazy. He was like, ‘At first, I was joking, but then other people were like, it’s a good idea.’ That’s not a good idea!” Rogan said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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