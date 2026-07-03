President Donald Trump gave a lively running commentary on past presidents Friday during an appearance on Second Lady Usha Vance‘s podcast, Storytime with the Second Lady.

Trump, 80, read the children’s book Presidents Play! from the White House Historical Association, which outlines how presidents have enjoyed exercise and sports.

The commander in chief admitted he reads “mostly newspapers. I usually read stories about myself,” before turning the pages of the illustrated tome, which he called “really very cute.”

Trump, who has 11 grandchildren, then went through the book offering an entertaining assessment of each president.

Lyndon Johnson was a “tough cookie;” Ronald Reagan a “high quality” person and a “very good looking man;” and called George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush “the Bushies.”

But it was William H. Taft, the nation’s 27th president, who apparently sparked a concern for the current occupant of the White House.

Trump said of the more than 300-pound Taft:

“Many presidents it says like Donald Trump invite winning teams to the White House. We’ve had them all, which is right here. And it’s true. Winning teams.We have all the Super Bowl teams. In fact, we have the team coming very soon. We have um all the baseball. The Dodgers were here twice in a row. They won two World Series. We have the basketball. We have everybody come. And then others like President William Taft throw out the first pitch of baseball. He was a large man, very large. And he loved baseball. He’d go to baseball games, loved the hot dogs at the baseball games. He was our heaviest president. And I have to be careful, ’cause I don’t want to supersede his record. And a thing like that would be possible if I allowed it to happen. For all of you out there watching, keep yourself in good shape, right? Like you, you’re in such good shape.”

Trump couldn’t resist a jab at former President Barack Obama, who has accused Trump of being “obsessed” with him.

DONALD TRUMP: “Barack Hussein Obama as a basketball player. I don’t know if he’s a good basketball player. I tend to doubt it. Actually, his favorite sport is golf. USHA VANCE: Oh, is that right? TRUMP: Yeah. But he won’t be in the Masters anytime soon.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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