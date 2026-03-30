Usha Vance Embarks on Media Tour to Launch New Podcast

Second Lady Usha Vance is in the midst of a media tour to launch her new podcast for children and families.

Vance is appearing on a variety of networks to promote the podcast called Storytime with the Second Lady.

“We will have someone come in, a ‘special reader’ we’re calling them, read a fun book, have a short conversation and then invite children to pick up books on their own,” Vance told The Today Show on Monday. “It’s sort of just an advertisement for reading.”

OUT NOW: “Storytime with the Second Lady”, my new podcast for kids! Join me and my special guests as they read good books out loud and share why they love to read. Episodes are available on YouTube and Spotify! — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) March 30, 2026

Correspondent Kate Snow asked why it was an issue that Vance cared so deeply about.

“Well, I have a longstanding interest in education,” Vance said. “It seemed like a really natural fit because we have young children right now. But as I was teaching them to read, I was seeing some of the statistics out there about the decline in literacy rates, about the fact that this is really a long-term trend, and it’s worrisome.”

Vance is expecting her fourth child with Vice President J.D. Vance.

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