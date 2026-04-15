Fox’s Martha MacCallum Asks GOP Leader Why Senate Races Are Slipping Away From Republicans

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum asked Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) why four critical Senate races are trending in the Democrats’ direction during a Wednesday afternoon interview.

“Today we got a look from the Cook Political Report, which categorizes whether seats are safe red, or safe blue, or whether they’re starting to see some movement in another direction. And I want to put this up because obviously these are Senate seats. Republicans enjoy a four-seat advantage right now, and on the board we see four seats that have moved in the blue direction according to the Cook Political Report in North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, and Nebraska,” began MacCallum before asking: “What’s the reason for that? And do you think that this economic story, and the gas prices, and all of it will change what we’re seeing on the screen right now, Leader Thune?”

“Martha, I think most people are economic voters. I think they’re pocketbook issue voters, which is why we need to be speaking to them. And the one thing that we’ve made very plain is because of the things we did last summer, they’re going to have more money in their pockets. Now obviously what’s happening in Iran impacts fuel prices, but we hope those start to normalize as well. But the truth is that most Americans, I think, recognize that when you have Democrats in power, you grow government, you increase taxes, you have less money for yourself because you’re sending more to Washington,” replied Thune, who continued:

And we have the opposite view of how things ought to work, and I think eventually as we get out and have an opportunity to communicate that, that will come across to the American people, and they’re going to start feeling it more and more in their pocketbooks as we hit a day like today, which is the tax filing deadline for Americans. I do think, too, as you think about, you know, the future that the Americans are looking at and we want to continue to have a Republican majority, preserve and protect what we have, expand upon it, perhaps. But we are, anytime you’re running in a midterm election and you are facing political headwinds, that’s just a reality. It’s a historical reality. But we intend to overcome that because of a record of accomplishment that we’re gonna communicate to the American people. And part of that means raising the resources, getting the vote out on Election Day. But if we do that right, I think we have an opportunity not only to preserve and to protect that majority, but to expand on it. And that’s good for the American people if you care about limited but effective government, lower taxes, free enterprise, free markets, peace through strength, being a party of pro-life. Those are the things that we bring to the table, and that’s a direct contrast to what the Democrats offer.

Watch above via Fox News.

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