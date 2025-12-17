Scott Jennings, Alex Marlow Tapped to Fill Charlie Kirk’s Slot by Conservative Radio Network

CNN’s resident MAGA pundit Scott Jennings and Breitbart editor Alex Marlow have been tapped by the conservative Salem Radio Network to fill the national midday slot held by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

From January 5, Marlow will host the noon–1 p.m. hour, with Jennings expanding his show to run from 1–3 p.m. ET, according to exclusive reporting by Axios.

The move comes as Salem recalibrates after Kirk’s killing in September. While Kirk’s program will continue as a podcast under the organization he founded, Turning Point USA, the reins of the radio show will now pass to Jennings and Marlow.

Responding to the announcement, Jennings thanked The Charlie Kirk Show producer Andrew Kolvet: “Thank you for your stewardship of Charlie’s radio legacy… These are some of the most important hours in talk radio.”

Marlow, a longtime Breitbart presence and Salem podcast host, struck a similarly reverential tone: “[I]t was a rare pleasure to be a weekly guest on my friend Charlie Kirk’s show during the last year of his life… I can’t wait to get started.”

Kolvet, now co-hosting The Charlie Kirk Show podcast, thanked Salem for being “so gracious through this process,” adding that “ultimately we agreed that Alex and Scott were the perfect hosts to take over on the radio portion.”