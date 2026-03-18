Trump’s Ex-Counterterrorism Chief Tells Tucker Carlson There Was ‘No Intelligence’ to Suggest Iran Was Close to Making Nuclear Weapons

Ex-Counterterrorism director Joe Kent told Tucker Carlson flat-out that Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States.

Kent on Tuesday announced his resignation in a scathing letter denouncing the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran. He refuted the assertion from the Trump administration that Iran was an “imminent threat” to America, and explained that he could no longer hold the position as the country continues with the conflict.

The White House responded with attempts to discredit Kent.

The administration has also insisted that, despite Iran’s nuclear capabilities being “obliterated” last year, the country was close to producing materials for a nuclear weapon. During a sit-down interview with Carlson, Kent was asked if that were actually the case. The conversation continued:

CARLSON: Was Iran on the verge of getting a nuclear weapon? KENT: No, they weren’t three weeks ago when this started, and they weren’t in June either. I mean, the, the Iranians have had a religious ruling — a fatwa — against actually developing a nuclear weapon since 2004. That’s been in place since 2004. That’s available in the public sphere. But then also, we had no intelligence to indicate that that fatwa was being disobeyed or it was on the cusp of being lifted.

Watch above via The Tucker Carlson Show and CNN.

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