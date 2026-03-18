Joe Kent Reportedly Under FBI Investigation for Potentially Leaking Classified Info

Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, is reportedly under FBI investigation over a potential information leak.

Kent sent shockwaves throughout the political world on Tuesday when he announced his resignation. In a letter published online, Kent expressed disapproval over the war in Iran and insisted that the country posed no “imminent threat” to the United States. President Donald Trump’s administration, in response, has maintained that there was a threat.

According to a Wednesday night report from Semafor, the FBI is investigating Kent for potentially sharing classified information. The report added:

The investigation into former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent is focused on allegations that he improperly shared classified information, four people with direct knowledge of the investigation told Semafor. In his resignation letter, Kent wrote that Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation” and accused President Donald Trump of starting the war because of “pressure from Israel.”

The investigation, Semafor added, “predates Kent’s departure.” Sources told the outlet that it had been in the works for months.

Just hours before that report was published, Kent appeared in a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson. He claimed that Iran was not on the verge of acquiring a nuclear weapon, and even suggested that the U.S.’s involvement in the conflict came after “pressure” from Israel.

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