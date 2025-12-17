‘I Fell in Love With Someone’: Olivia Nuzzi Opens Up About Falling for ‘the Wrong Person’ RFK Jr.

Vanity Fair editor Olivia Nuzzi opened up about falling in love with “the wrong person” during an interview about her alleged affair with Health and Human Services chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday.

“Do you buy all that crap he [RFK Jr.] says about vaccine- you know, the health stuff?” asked comedian Adam Friedland during an interview with Nuzzi on The Adam Friedland Show.

“No,” answered Nuzzi.

After Friendland questioned, “You think it’s dangerous?” Nuzzi responded, “Yeah. Some of it, yeah. I also think that there are some good things that he’s done too, right? Like I think when it comes to processed foods, diets, pesticides. I thought the work that he did as an environmentalist was important.”

She continued, “But when it comes to, like, you know, degrading trust in the medical profession or when it comes to negatively affecting vaccination rates or sowing confusion about that stuff, or relying on people who are not credible or just not being transparent in government, that’s not good, right? Among the things that we shared, I think it’s just like a broad skepticism of power.”

“You fell in love,” Friedland interrupted. “You fell in love with someone.”

“Yeah, I just like fell in love with someone and in the wrong circumstances, in the wrong person,” Nuzzi acknowledged.

After Friedland pressed, “When did you first feel like you had fallen in love?” Nuzzi shot back that he should read about it in her book.

“Yeah but, like, he’s told you he loved you. You didn’t say it back a couple times,” said Friedland. “Had it started before your profile of him?”

“No, after,” Nuzzi concluded.

The Vanity Fair editor was also asked about her ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza’s multi-part article series on their breakup, which Nuzzi claimed she had not read.

