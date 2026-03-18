Democrats Storm Out of Pam Bondi Meeting: ‘We All Just F*cking Had It’

A group of House Democrats walked out of a meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday night after they said she made it clear she does not intend to comply with the law.

On Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) announced he had subpoenaed Bondi as part of the committee’s probe into “possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation” of Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” Comer wrote. The Department of Justice has been under fire for not releasing all of its files on the dead sex trafficker, as it was supposed to do back in December.

Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche went to Capitol Hill to answer questions from members of the committee, but behind closed doors and not under oath. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said afterward that Bondi “refused on multiple occasions to commit to following the subpoena.” Bondi, meanwhile, told reporters after the meeting that she “made it crystal clear I will follow the law.”

Democrats said they walked out of the meeting after Comer told Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) she was “bitching”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) offered a detailed account on X.

“So, I just got home from the most insane bullsh*t that Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche tried to pull,” Ansari said.

She claimed that on Tuesday, Comer told Democrats on the committee that Bondi would brief members on Wednesday evening, but they were given few details.

“Truly, like we didn’t even know the format,” Ansari stated. “A few hours prior, we found out we’d be able to ask questions. So we show up, and it becomes very clear quickly that this entire fake hearing we had, the intention of it is so that she doesn’t have to come and be under oath as part of a deposition.”

Ansari went on to say that members were given three minutes each to ask questions:

And we just kept asking her over and over again, “Do you intend to follow the law and come forward in front of this committee under oath?” This lady would not answer the question. She was being so defensive. She was, I mean, I don’t know how they thought this was gonna go well, because they just looked even more guilty of a cover-up in the way they were acting and the fact that she literally would not commit to coming forward. And then my colleague, Congresswoman Lee, directed her question at Chairman Comer and said, “Chairman Comer, are you going to ensure that Attorney General Pam Bondi comes forward? And if she doesn’t, what actions are you willing to take?” He decided to use that opportunity to say that she was “bitching.” And that’s when we all just f*cking had it and walked out. And this is unacceptable and I look forward to seeing Pam Bondi on April 14.

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