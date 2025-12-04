Stephen A. Smith Marvels at Trump’s ‘Absolutely, Positively Brilliant Politics’ Over Pardon: ‘School Is in Session!’

Stephen A. Smith heaped praise on President Donald Trump Wednesday, declaring “school is in session” and that Democrats should be paying attention and taking notes on the president’s latest pardon.

On Straight Shooter on SiriusXM, Smith argued Trump is playing “absolutely positively brilliant politics” by pardoning Rep. Henry Cueller (D-TX).

In a post to Truth Social, Trump claimed Cuellar had been unfairly targeted by the previous administration. Cuellar was indicted in March 2024 for allegedly taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in foreign bribes.

“At some point in time, we just have to give the man credit. He’s shrewd as hell!” Smith said. “He really is. I mean, he is giving the Democratic Party lessons! Lessons! I mean, school is in session on how to manipulate minds and coax folks into thinking along the lines of his way of thinking.”

Smith called Trump’s pardon brilliant as it shows not “everything is partisan” with him. The sports and political pundit did admit Cuellar is viewed by many as a centrist in his party, having previously criticized former President Joe Biden over the southern border. The lawmaker also represents a district that Trump won in 2024.

“You can’t sit up there and talk about how everything is partisan when the man sits up there and lets you off the hook and you on the opposite party. Now granted, that same Representative Cuellar was the same guy that spoke out against the Biden administration when it came to immigration issues and our borders. So again, that falls in line with Trump and we get that part. But he’s still a Democrat,” Smith said.

He continued by urging Democrats to move to the center, arguing Trump already “beat” them there and could have a voting ally in Cuellar going forward.

“Get away from the far left. Move towards the center,” Smith said. “And Trump beat them to it. He beat them to it. That’s what he’s doing! That’s what he’s doing! It’s brilliant! Absolutely positively brilliant politics! Nothing compares!”

Watch above via Straight Shooter with Stephen A.