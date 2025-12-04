Rand Paul Warns That Trump’s ‘Boat Attacks Are a Prelude to an Invasion of Venezuela’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has warned that President Donald Trump’s strikes on alleged drug runners are a prelude to an invasion of Venezuela.

During an interview with Stuart Varney on Fox Business Network on Thursday, the anchor asked Paul what he thought about the Trump administration’s “huge military build-up” in the Caribbean.

“I think the boat attacks are a prelude to an invasion of Venezuela,” replied Paul. “I don’t like the idea of an offensive war, I don’t like the idea of regime change. It’s really one of the things I liked about Donald Trump was that he was against the Iraq war, he was against the war in Libya. He was against the war because often regime change leads to chaos, and great expenditures both in lives and in treasure. So I hope that’s not what’s coming, but it certainly looks like it’s a possibility.”

Later, after Varney asked Paul what “the alternative to a military operation” might be, he answered:

Well, the alternative is a a messy world where we say, “You know what, we don’t always we’re not always able to establish perfect government everywhere.” I mean, Colombia has a left-leaning socialist as well. South America at any point in time has three or four socialists running the countries, but it hasn’t been our policy to say, “Oh well, socialism is terrible and it’s ruinous versus people,” which is true. But we don’t typically go in and just replace people. I mean, think of the despair of those in China, particularly since Tiananmen Square. But we don’t advocate really going in and having regime change in China, at least rational people don’t. So yeah, it’s an imperfect world and we continue to strive for better, but we don’t think that we have the ability or the obligation to replace governments around the world.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.