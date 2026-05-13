Robert Downey Jr Crashes Cuomo’s NewsNation Show in Surprise Appearance: ‘You Were Not Expecting This, Were You?’

Robert Downey Jr. crashed Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show on Tuesday evening in a surprise appearance where he showered praise on the network and anchor.

After taking calls from viewers, Cuomo was surprised to find none other than the Iron Man actor sitting next to CUOMO executive producer Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen.

“Okay, oh, you know what? This is a little different tonight. There’s actually somebody in the control room tonight,” Cohen said before Downey popped up next to her.

“What’s up dude? You were not expecting this, were you?” the actor, who can next be seen in Avengers: Doomsday, asked Cuomo.

“Is that Aquaman?” Cuomo joked, referring to the DC Comics character last played on the big screen by Jason Momoa.

“I bring him to dinner. I pressed that shirt because I knew you were running late,” Downey joked back before praising NewsNation.

“I love NewsNation. I think you’re the best in the business. I’ve been here in the control room watching how you guys get it done,” he said.

Check out the full exchange below:

ALEXANDRA COHEN: Okay, oh, you know what? This is a little different tonight. There’s actually somebody in the control room tonight. ROBERT DOWNEY JR.: What’s up dude? You were not expecting this, were you? CHRIS CUOMO: Is that Aquaman? COHEN: Maybe. DOWNEY: I bring him to dinner. I pressed that shirt because I knew you were running late. I love NewsNation. I think you’re the best in the business. I’ve been here in the control room watching how you guys get it done. I love it, but to a darker topic, when are you going to stop allowing Rocky to attack my girl Dusty and then make light of it? CUOMO: The cat? COHEN: Oh God, you didn’t tell me it was going to be about the cat. DONWEY: Right down the barrel. CUOMO: Ted Nugent was right. Cat Scratch Fever. It’ll drive you insane. DOWNEY: You are loved. All I watch is NewsNation. I want to thank everyone here for keeping it fair and balanced. And it’s been really great. Hey, I came from the Disney Upfronts, and then I came here. I’ve known you for years. You’ve been a great friend of me forever, and I just wanted to come and see y’all do your thing, and I’m very impressed. CUOMO: Robert I love you and thank you for all of the matching shades of green. You wear it well, and I’m happy you wore it here. COHEN: Can I just say something really quickly? Because I having worked at The View all those years, I came across a lot of Hollywood A-lister types and this guy is… He is the real deal. He has a genuine nice man. He shook everybody’s hand here in NewsNation in the studio. DOWNEY: I’m announcing my candidacy for mayor! CUOMO: For New York City! COHEN: It’s a ticket. [Michael] Rappaport and Downey all the way. 2029. Alright, go to break. Enough. But he’s the best. The best. CUOMO: Robert, I love you, thank you for being here. Look at you sitting next to Dusty. Now I wonder why her hair looks so good tonight. She was gussied up for a big star. We’ll be right back.

Watch above via NewsNation.

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