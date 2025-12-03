Ex-NFL QB Robert Griffin III Brutally Mocked for Claiming College Football Committee Is ‘Persecuting Christians’ With BYU Snub

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was roasted online for suggesting the College Football Playoff selection committee was “persecuting Christians.”

Griffin’s accusation came in response to the selection committee’s latest national rankings. In a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon, the former QB explained why he took exception to BYU being ranked as the no. 11 team in the country. Although that ranking would still put the Cougars in the College Football Playoff, Griffin felt they should have been ranked even higher. He personally ranked them at no. 6.

Sports fans were particularly struck by the way Griffin chose to end the rant.

“Wins and losses have to matter,” Griffin said. “BYU should be in because they’ve won the games on their schedule in a Power 4 conference. Stop the persecution of the Christians, man. Come on!”

BYU should be in the College Football Playoff. -11-1 in a Power 4 Conference Champ Game

-#6 Strength of Record

-T-Most wins over teams with a winning record

-Better SOS than Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Miami Wins and loses matter.

— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2025

BYU was founded in 1875 by Brigham Young, a former president of the Church of Latter-day Saints.

Because the religious angle came out of nowhere, many viewed it as completely unnecessary and were quick to mock Griffin for it.

that last line is the most batshit thing that a dude who regularly says batshit stuff has ever said https://t.co/CwlwPTo9qv — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) December 3, 2025

The CTE is strong in this one. https://t.co/drvwHsnX2D — William King Sr. (@WilliamFKing) December 3, 2025

"stop persecuting Christians" some are calling him the worst case of CTE we've ever seen https://t.co/2nCOoP2YFv — teawhy (@WedontgetTyler) December 3, 2025

i can't wait to say "stop persecuting christians" when they leave ND out of the playoffs https://t.co/S2hKeEm4Sj — merry brittmas 🎄 (@BurdsIVue) December 3, 2025

Griffin also received scrutiny from the anti-Mormon corner of the Christian community. Conservative commentator Jon Root, for example, called out Griffin for conflating “the cult of Mormonism” with Christianity.

“RGIII just called the cult of Mormonism, which contradicts, modifies, and sinfully adds to the authoritative Word of God (The Bible), ‘Christianity’ Root said in a tweet. “@RGIII, you need to correct this immediately. Mormons are NOT Christians. They are sadly deceived by a false religion that distorts the nature of God, the Person of Jesus Christ, and the means of salvation.”

— Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) December 3, 2025

Others felt the same way.

Mormons aren’t Christians. Hope this helps. https://t.co/ov0EpBmBUj — Elijah Wilson (@elijah_wilson_) December 3, 2025

Mormonism and Christianity are not the same. https://t.co/wzMckSh5OR — Matt Stephens (@MattSStephens) December 3, 2025

BYU isn't Christian — Robert Bortins (@TheRobertBshow) December 2, 2025

Mormons are NOT Christians… — Mahomes The Fourth 🌵🏴‍☠️ (@TTUmahomesIV) December 3, 2025

