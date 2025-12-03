‘Feminist Queen’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ruthlessly Mocked Over Tweetstorm About Women
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the brutal Iranian regime, is being brutally mocked over a cringeworthy tweetstorm about women.
Khamenei let a series of, well, interesting posts about the fairer sex fly on Wednesday.
“Women are the manager of the home, not a servant for you to say, ‘Why didn’t you do this? Why didn’t you do that? Why isn’t the house clean?’ A woman is like a flower. A flower must be cared for and protected, and she will enrich you with her color, fragrance, and qualities,” he offered in one.
“The first right that must be recognized for women is the matter of justice in social behavior & justice within the family — justice in society & justice in the home. These must be ensured. Everyone is responsible for ensuring these, including governments,” he argued in another.
“In many Western countries today, women are paid less than men for doing the same work,” he lamented in still another. “That’s how they are today, which is totally unjust.”
Other X users were less than impressed by Khamenei, who has long been at the head of a government known for its brutal repression of women.
“Online dating profiles are getting weirder by the day,” mused National Review‘s Charles C.W. Cooke.
“I regret to inform you that Ayatollah Khamenei is tradhornyposting on main,” joked Noah Smith.
“In Iran, women can be imprisoned or flogged if they have the audacity to show their hair in public,” observed Reason‘s Billy Binion. “Please spare the world your silly platitudes about what is ‘totally unjust.'”
“Thinking women are more concerned with you guys killing them for not wearing a hijab than pay rates, Khammy,” chimed in RedState’s Bonchie.
“Lot of problems with this message coming from this, uh, particular messenger, but also a fun opportunity to remind you that the ‘gender pay gap’ in America is entirely due to married men crushing it. Everyone else is basically equal,” added GOP strategist Logan Dobson.
But wait, there’s much more:
