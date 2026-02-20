Florida Senate Unanimously Passes ‘Teddy Bridgewater Act’ Allowing High School Football Coaches to Use Their Own Money to Provide for Athletes

The Florida Senate unanimously passed the “Teddy Bridgewater Act,” which would allow high school football coaches to provide for their players using their own money.

Senate Bill 178 passed through the Senate on Thursday with a 38-0 vote. Should it be signed into law, it will allow coaches to use up to $15,000 in personal funds per year to support student-athletes. The bill will go through the Florida House of Representatives next, and a successful vote there will send it to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis to be signed into law.

Bridgewater — a former first round pick who’s played for Minnesota Vikings, the Miami Dolphins, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among others — was the head coach at Miami Northwestern High School when he admitted to covering food and transportation costs for his players. He was suspended for the entire 2025 season. He signed with the Buccaneers just days after announcement of his suspension.

During his introductory press conference, Bridgewater explained that he was simply trying to protect the kids in the area. As noted in a report from The Palm Beach Post, Bridgewater continued:

“I’m a father first before anything,” Bridgewater said. “And when I decided to coach, those players became my sons. And I wanted to make sure I protected them best that I can and that’s how it came about. “Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood and sometimes things can happen when kids are walking home and things like that. So, I just tried to protect them and give them a ride home instead of having them take those dangerous walks.”

Bridgewater’s story led to the proposal of the bill from Sen. Shevrin Jones.

