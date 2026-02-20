Megyn Kelly Roasts Nancy Guthrie Family For Not Doing More Stuff Like ‘Prayer Vigils’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly and podcaster Zack Peter criticized the family of Nancy Guthrie, the likely abducted mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie, for a variety of reasons including a failure to be seen participating in search grids and prayer vigils.

Nancy Guthrie went missing three weeks ago in a case that quickly turned into a kidnapping investigation, complete with ransom demands, with Hollywood tabloid TMZ the recipient of multiple messages from the alleged kidnappers.

Media attention to the case has been intense, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has warned against “cruel” targeting of the Guthrie family, whom he says have been “cleared” of the crime.

On Thursday’s edition of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Peter — who delighted Kelly by dubbing the missing victim “Nancy-Benet Ramsey” — questioned the family’s visibility and effort to find Guthrie.

Kelly agreed, and wondered why she hasn’t seen them “joining in” a “grid” search, holding “prayer vigils,” and “giving daily updates”:

ZACK PETER: And the Guthrie family, it’s so strange. I mean you’ve been covering cases for a while. For me, this is one instance where we have someone that’s missing and we are seeing the family like very, very little.

There’s no press conferences, press conferences. We’re not seeing them out searching for their mother. We’re, not seeing, we’re not getting daily updates from them.

I’m trying not to judge them, but like every day I’m getting more and more curious about what’s really going on and what information we’re hiding, because it feels like the public is not getting the real story.

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: It’s a very good point. You — we have seen so little of the Guthries.

We haven’t even seen them out. You know, joining in a search or like helping with the grid, you know pattern where they walk the grounds —

ZACK PETER: Prayer vigil.

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: I mean prayer vigil, or like even an everyday update, like this is — “Please keep the pressure on, please keep looking for our mom.”

It’s just like every once in a while they drop like a 30-second video being like, “If you have our mom, please return her.” It is a little odd.

ZACK PETER: And not even they, it’s just Savannah at this point. The rest of the family has dipped out. It’s just Savannah and she gives us like a quick, a strange quick update.

But it’s even the tone of the video shifted from, “We’re gonna pay the ransom, we’re re– we’re ball.”

Like we’re a family and we’re in, we gonna pay. And then suddenly the tone of the videos completely changes and they’re not addressing, was the ransom paid? Are they going to pay it? Why did they suddenly deflect from the ransom?

Cause Sheriff Nanos is out here giving us the impression that this is still a kidnapping. And there’s some strange old lady snatcher that’s out there that has Nancy in a bunker somewhere nearly 20 days later. And I’m just like, this is an 84 year old woman.

She needs medication. She can’t walk on her own. And we have no sense of urgency. Even his interviews yesterday, he was just like very monotone, like, “You better return her. You better bring her back.”

And I was like, oh, that’s gonna really scare this old lady’s snatcher. Or Savannah’s like pleading with them and saying like you know, “Please bring our mother back. We believe in the goodness of humanity.”

And I’m just like, this is a man that you guys believe has kept this elderly woman somewhere for two — for over two weeks now. And we think suddenly he’s gonna have some compassion and be like, oh yeah, let me just drop her off at a local gas station. Like I just, it doesn’t make sense to me.

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: It doesn’t make sense to me either.