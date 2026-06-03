Flying to San Antonio to Go to a Finals Game Would Be Cheaper for New Yorkers than a Game at Madison Square Garden, CNN Finds

A CNN segment revealed on Wednesday that New Yorkers would actually save money by flying to San Antonio to go to an NBA Finals game over buying tickets to a game at Madison Square Garden.

Since the NBA Finals matchup was set between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, there’s been much talk about the staggering ticket prices for the championship series. While fans get tickets in San Antonio for several hundred dollars apiece, those looking to catch the action at New York’s Madison Square Garden will have to fork over several thousand.

To put into perspective just how much more expensive the games in New York will be, CNN’s Matt Egan — joined by Pamela Brown and Wolf Blitzer — explained how one could travel all the way to San Antonio and it would still be the cheaper option.

The conversation continued:

BROWN: And with prices like that at the Garden, wouldn’t it be cheaper for Knicks fans to travel to San Antonio? EGAN: Yes, Pamela, it absolutely would be cheaper. Let me break that down for you. You could get a hotel for a few nights in San Antonio for $600, you could fly a round trip for $700, and then you could go to not just Game 1, but Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio; and you would still come out ahead by spending about $3,100 — less than the almost $4,000 to see them in New York. Egan then revealed that some fans were actually doing that. According to ticket data, he continued, 30% of ticket purchases for Game 2 of the Finals in San Antonio came from buyers with New York zip codes.

Watch above via CNN.

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