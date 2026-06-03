A Democratic lawmaker said a question about Somali immigrants from Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) was so “hurtful” that it nearly made her cry while testifying before Congress on Wednesday.

Gill asked the question during a task force hearing he was leading.

The task force is examining alleged Medicare fraud in Ohio, where Gill said $1.2 billion in taxpayer dough has been ripped off. Gill said in his opening remarks that “many” of the Ohio scammers are Somali or of Somali descent, “just like in Minnesota.”

He later asked Ohio state Sen. Nickie Antonio (D), “Has Somali immigration been good for Ohio?”

That question really upset her.

“You know, that’s really outside of my purview… I’m processing your question, and I have to say that I, I was almost brought to tears just now,” Antonio said. “Because the rate and the level of hateful rhetoric — based on false information — is SHOCKING. Is shocking to me.”

The two started talking over each other at that point, with Gill saying 72% of Somali immigrants were on welfare.

“They’re defrauding your state at an astounding rate,” Gill said.

“The lack of even humanity — to group a group of people together, I am shocked and appalled by the behavior here right now,” Antonio said.

Gill seemed to find the exchange pretty enlightening and amusing, considering he posted it to his official X account shortly afterward:

“Has Somali immigration been good for Ohio?” State Sen. Antonio: “I was almost brought to tears just now because [of] the rate and level of hateful rhetoric…” pic.twitter.com/0VjcCzGaDx — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) June 3, 2026

Somali immigration and fraud has been a big topic in American politics over the last year.

Federal prosecutors claimed that $9 billion in tax money was stolen from Minnesota late last year. The scheme, the New York Post reported, was pulled off by “dozens of people — the vast majority from Minnesota’s Somali community.” More than 90 people were charged.

Soon after, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) argued prosecutors were “speculating” about the massive scope “for sensationalism.” But the scandal ultimately spurred him to ditch his reelection bid earlier this year.

Watch above.

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