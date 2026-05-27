‘What The!’ CNN’s Sara Sidner Stunned by Outrageous NBA Finals Prices at NY’s Madison Square Garden

CNN anchor Sara Sidner was completely beside herself Wednesday after looking at the eye-watering prices fans must pay to go to the New York Knicks’ first NBA Finals since the 1990s.

On Monday, the Knicks punched their ticket to the championship after completing a 4-0 sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The win ended a 27-year NBA Finals drought for the team.

Throughout the regular season, Knicks tickets at Madison Square Garden are among the most expensive in the entire league. With the team appearing in the Finals for the first time in nearly three decades, those prices have spiked to astronomical levels. During a Monday morning segment, Sidner and senior reporter Matt Egan reacted to some of the early figures:

EGAN: These prices are absolutely insane. So, let’s just say you don’t care where you sit. You just want to get into the building. SIDNER: Nosebleeds, let’s go! EGAN: Nosebleeds. Cheapest seats are now listed for $3,500 apiece on TickPick– SIDNER: Gah! Whew! EGAN: That is almost almost eight times the price of the same game in last year’s NBA Finals in Oklahoma City. Just incredible. In fact, for $3,500, you could have gone to all seven games of last year’s NBA Finals and still had $200 left over for food and drinks. Amazing, right? SIDNER: Dude!

When Egan revealed the average ticket price for that game was around $4,500, Sidner simply gasped as she put her hands on her knees.

Those figures, however, paled in comparison to the most expensive seat in the house. The segment continued:

EGAN: Now, speaking, of premium experiences, let’s say you want to sit near “celebrity row” at the Garden. There are a pair of seats near courtside for Game 6 at the NBA Finals. SIDNER: What the–! EGAN: They’re listing for a quarter of a million dollars apiece. SIDNER: What?! EGAN: Incredible, right? We’re talking about, that’s basically triple the median household income here in New York City.

Watch above via CNN

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