‘That’s a Young Ted Cruz!’ NBA Announcer Stunned by Phoenix Suns Player’s Striking Resemblance to Texas Republican

A Brooklyn Nets announcer couldn’t help but point out the fact that a player on the court resembled Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

On Monday, the Phoenix Suns were in Brooklyn to take on the Nets. Near the end of the first half, the broadcast showed Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen. At that moment, YES Network announcer Tim Capstraw had to let the TV audience know what he was seeing.

“Grayson Allen,” Capstraw told his broadcast part Ryan Ruocco, “I can’t look at him and not think of Ted Cruz.”

Ruocco was taken aback by the accuracy of Capstraw’s comparison.

“Man, that is an incredible– you are spot-on, man,” Ruocco said,

“You know, I’m not Mr. Politics or anything,” Capstraw continued. “I don’t wanna get into that, but that guy, that’s a young Ted Cruz to me!”

Brooklyn Nets announcer on Grayson Allen: “I can't look at him and not think of Ted Cruz.” 💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/eMHE5U66h3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 20, 2026

Ruocco laughed and joked that Cruz “should feel good about that.”

“Yeah, Grayson doesn’t feel good about it, though!” Capstraw responded.

For a number of years, Grayson’s supposed resemblance to the senator has been a running joke on social media. Based on a number of side-by-side comparisons posted by social media users, the joke actual has some validity as the two men do appear to favor one another.

Will always be hilarious pic.twitter.com/bjTTq7ivFf — Onyx (@OnyxOdds) January 20, 2026

NBA players and their politician dopplegangers. we got Grayson Allen and Ted Cruz & Chet Holmgren and Abraham Lincoln. who else is there? pic.twitter.com/WzNInIPp5H — Sara Brnić (@SaraBrnic_) June 6, 2025

Ted Cruz had Grayson Allen take photo with him back in 2018 because people were making comparisons https://t.co/GQRFKiYRdS pic.twitter.com/W8IfoVMkE9 — Charles T (@ChuckyT3) January 20, 2026

—