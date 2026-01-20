‘Overwhelmingly Peaceful Protesters’: MS NOW Reporter Rips Trump’s ‘Baseless’ Claims About Anti-ICE Protesters Storming Church

MS NOW’s Jake Traylor on Tuesday reported on the anti-ICE protesters who stormed a Minneapolis church last weekend, but he did not share any details about the protesters sabotaging the sermon or causing some attendees to cry.

Instead, he focused on President Donald Trump’s “baseless” claim that the protesters were”paid,” as Traylor put it.

“Just watched footage of the Church Raid in Minnesota by the agitators and insurrectionists,” Trump posted early on Tuesday morning. “These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act. They are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatis, in a certain manner, just like they are doing.”

The president added the “troublemakers” should be tossed in jail — or thrown out of the U.S. entirely.

Traylor joined Ana Cabrera Reports on Tuesday morning to talk about it.

He said it was “confusing sentiment from the president” and that Trump wants Americans to focus on Minnesota — but the media they’re seeing emerge from the state is becoming “really difficult to defend,” Traylor said.

“We’re continuing to get different citizens sending in different images and videos of ICE agents acting in ways that appear to be unlawful or at least quite confusing,” he said.

He then criticized Trump’s Truth Social post, without offering any details about the actual protest itself.

“The president posted about a recent protest that took place in Minneapolis at a church, saying that the protesters, the president alleged, they were paid paid agitators,” Traylor said. “Which is of course, as you know, a baseless claim.”

He said a moment later:

So we continue to see the president paying close attention here. But I will just note, Ana, this continues to be a baseless claim. Many of our great reporters on the ground there have talked to individuals, we are continuing to hear these anecdotal stories, none of which come from any individuals who have been paid whatsoever.

Traylor added, “for the most part, [they have been] overwhelmingly peaceful protests.”

But not all of them.

CNN reported on one of the not-so-“peaceful” protests last week, where anti-ICE protesters “physically” interfered with an ICE operation. The anti-ICE protests have become routine in Minnesota and elsewhere recently, following the shooting death of Renee Good earlier this month.

Here are a few details about the protest that would have been worth telling MS NOW viewers:

the protesters stormed the church on Sunday because they believed one of the pastors worked as an immigration agent

protesters yelled, blew whistles, and chanted “ICE OUT”

the protest ended the church service and sent many attendees fleeing

other churchgoers were crying and scared by the intrusion

ex-CNN reporter Don Lemon has been put “on notice” by a top Trump DOJ official for streaming the protest and seeming to be on friendly terms with the protesters

Maybe Traylor assumed the viewers knew all of that already.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.