‘America Loves You’: Sean Duffy Lays It On Thick, Tells Trump, ‘Everything You Do Is Big… Huge… The Best… The Greatest’ 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy tested the upper limits of sycophancy during an IndyCar event at the White House on Monday.

President Donald Trump hosted a trio of IndyCar drivers ahead of next month’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C. In January, it was first reported that Duffy had his sights set on the nation’s capital as a race venue. The course will take drivers around the National Mall. During the event, Trump watched as a pit crew quickly changed a racecar’s tires.

Speaking at the event, Duffy said tickets will be free for the Aug. 23 race, which is part of the administration’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. He praised the president for holding UFC fights at the White House last month and then thanked the drivers and pit crew for coming to D.C. Duffy then pivoted back to Trump:

“And again, just finally, Mr. President, thank you for your leadership,” the secretary stated. “You don’t do anything that’s small. Everything you do is big, it’s huge, it’s the best, it’s the greatest, whether it’s the UFC fight or an IndyCar race in the capital. We appreciate your leadership. America loves you. And thank you for making this happen.”

For what it is worth, Trump’s approval rating is hovering around 40%, with most Americans disapproving of the job he is doing.

Trump’s cabinet secretaries are no strangers when it comes to heaping plaudits on the president. His televised cabinet meetings are rife with cabinet members trying to one-up each other in their praise. In May, The New York Times published a report after analyzing dozens of hours of footage spanning 10 cabinet meetings. The publication found that one out of every six sentences praised the president.

Watch above via Fox News.

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