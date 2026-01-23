Sean Duffy reportedly has a need for speed, right in the heart of D.C.

The Trump transportation secretary, known for such out-there ideas as “dress fancy to the airport” and a workout space in terminals, is reportedly pressing to host an IndyCar race around the National Mall in Washington for the America250 celebration.

Punchbowl News broke the news on Friday morning, saying: “The race would start at the Supreme Court and cover a full lap around the National Mall, including the Lincoln Memorial. “Pit Row” would be by the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.”

But hey, not so fast!

As Punchbowl notes, any sort of event involving advertisement-plastered cars around the Capitol would require an OK from Congress, which seems a tough sell as Democrats would then have to get on board with the idea.

IndyCar currently has four events on its schedule for August, but nothing in Washington, D.C.

Mediaite has reached out to an IndyCar spokesman for comment regarding the plan, but has yet to hear back.

