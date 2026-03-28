Anti-Trump Group ‘Raging Grannies’ Sing For MS NOW Reporter at ‘No Kings’ Protest

Anti-Trump group “The Raging Grannies” sang a protest song for MS NOW reporter Rosa Flores at Saturday’s “No Kings” rally in Austin, TX, as organizers touted the nationwide protest as one of the largest in U.S. history.

“The protesters are still making their way here,” Flores said on Saturday. “But here’s the thing about this particular protest, why you see all these tents. Because the protests and the movement doesn’t start and end today with ‘No Kings.’ This is…according to the organizers, about getting more people involved civically so that they can do more tomorrow, so that they can vote in November.”

Flores interviewed one woman who became emotional when talking about pertinent issues like ICE, the Supreme Court, the war in Iran, and gas prices.

“It’s important that other people know that we’re all together, we’re all human beings,” the woman said. “And oh my gosh, you know, what’s happening in the world is horrible. And it’s all because of one guy who has a stupid ego and thinks he’s above everyone else. And I don’t think that’s cool.”

“I can feel your emotions,” Flores said. “Tell me about that.”

“I just, you know, I’m sitting at home and I’m going, ‘I gotta do something, I gotta do something,’ you know?” the protester said. “So, you know, I came, I got some friends, they’re gonna be here later, you know…but it just, it hurts your heart, because I love people. And I don’t want to see other people hurt.”

Flores then introduced The Raging Grannies.

“They’re going to be performing for us,” she told host Alex Witt.

The group sang a rousing folk song about being unafraid of tyrants.

“So you can’t scare us, we’re sticking together. We’re sticking together, forever and ever. Oh, you can’t scare us, we’re sticking together from now on!” they sang.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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