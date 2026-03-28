Fox’s McEnany Gushes To John Fetterman: You’re ‘The Person I Would Fear Most’ Running For Democratic Nomination

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who continues to defy Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and the Democratic Party, appeared on Fox News again on Saturday, leading to host Kayleigh McEnany admitting she thinks he’d have a “good chance” of winning.

“Senator Fetterman, you know I’ve said this before, but one thing my father said about you, and he’s a true-ribbed conservative, was that he likes you always stay positive…You know, you are a Democrat. Would you ever run for president? Because I’ve said before, as a Republican, the person I would fear most running in the Democratic party for president would be you, because I think you would win the nomination and have a good chance of winning outright. Would you ever consider that?”

McEnany’s suggestion seemed to catch Fetterman off guard.

“That’s very kind. Please thank your father for that,” Fetterman said. “For me, like, I am trying to occupy the space here in the Senate, that I refuse to do things that should have been, you know, the other parts of my party would never, ever do in the past — you know, our core values — and I’m going to remain to be the one individual that refuses to shut our government down and to call out what’s right and what’s wrong. And that’s where I’m going to remain.”

At the top of the show, McEnany confronted Fetterman with Schumer’s comments on the short-term funding bill approved by the Senate.

“Schumer calls it dead on arrival.” McEnany said. “Listen to this, he went further though. Read this statement: ‘We will not give a blank check to Trump’s lawless and deadly immigration militia without reforms.'”

“Well, I mean, I’ve been the only Democrat that have said you cannot shut our government down, and how it’s always wrong. I don’t care what party’s behind it. It’s a principle,” Fetterman said. “But in this specific kind of case, I was the only Democrat, and you’re only going to punish the TSA and other DHS, and now we’re also going to make our nation less secure there is now.”

Watch above via Saturday in America on Fox News.

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