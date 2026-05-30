CNN anchor Abby Phillip was shocked to see how much Dell’s stock has “skyrocketed” since President Donald Trump told fans to invest in the company — right after he put at least a million bucks into it. That would have definitely been a “scandal” if it had happened during former President Joe Biden’s term, Phillip added.

“Just take a look at these charts,” Phillip said on CNN’s NewsNight on Friday. “Because you don’t even need to know anything about stocks to see what’s going on here.”

CNN had a chart of Dell’s stock performance this year on the screen as she spoke.

The graphic showed Trump invested between $1 million-$5 million on February 10, when the company was trading for about $122 per share; the chart then showed Dell’s stock price darting higher — it closed Friday at about $420 per share, two days after receiving a $9.7 billion Pentagon contract and one day after reporting earnings that easily surpassed Wall Street estimates.

CNN’s graphic did not mention that Trump said on February 19 to “go out and buy a Dell computer” — a call he reiterated on May 8. Dell’s stock is up 254% since he first urged Americans to go buy Dell computers.

“Dell’s stock has basically skyrocketed,” Phillip said, after stammering for a moment because she was apparently so stunned by its rally.

“And in that interim period… Donald Trump has on three separate occasions urged people to buy Dell. The Pentagon then gave Dell a contract… and then the the the stock goes up even more,” she continued. “If any of this happened under Joe Biden’s administration. And we’re talking about a couple of hundred dollars, it would have been a scandal. We’re talking here about millions.”

National Review columnist Caroline Downey then told her it wasn’t as bad as it looks.

“With Dell, it’s a little different, though, because Dell has had an existing relationship with the Pentagon for decades, because they are probably the best manager of government systems. That’s why the Pentagon keeps hiring them repeatedly, keeps handing them contracts,” Downey argued.

She said she understood the “optics are not ideal” for Trump, since the Dell family helped him launch his Trump Accounts for kids with a $6 billion donation. But she said it is not a bad deal for the country, since the Pentagon deal is expected to save the American taxpayer $400 million.

Not everyone on the panel was as sanguine about the deal or others involving Trump’s family, though. A moment later in the show, comedian and podcaster Paul Mecurio said “If this were Hunter Biden, you’d be going berserk.”

Harrison Fields — a former deputy press secretary for Trump — said if he was that upset about Trump’s investments, he should be irate over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) fishy investments.

Watch above via CNN.

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