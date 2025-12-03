CEO Behind Trump Stares Skyward and Possibly Yearns for Rapture as President Rages Against Immigrants

President Donald Trump railed against Somali immigrants during an Oval Office tirade on Wednesday, prompting one CEO in attendance to fidget nervously, stare skyward, and possibly hope for the Rapture – or even an alien abduction.

Trump hosted a press gaggle with a group of auto executives, including Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa. In the meeting, the president announced he was rescinding automobile fuel-economy standards implemented during the Biden administration, calling them “horrible.”

During the event, a reporter told Trump that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) reacted to comments he made the previous day about Somali immigrants in the U.S. Trump had targeted Somali-American Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), called her “garbage,” and said of Somali immigrants, ‘These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, ‘Let’s go. Come on, let’s make this place great.’ These are people that do nothing but complain.”

“The mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is saying that he’s actually proud to have the largest Somali community in the country, and his police chief–” the reporter began before Trump cut her off and launched into an incredibly bigoted rant.

During the diatribe, the Italian-born Filosa became increasingly fidgety, tilting his head back and forth, placing one hand on his face, doing toe-raises, and adjusting his tie. He eventually settled on a prolonged stare toward the heavens during the final 30 seconds of Trump’s rant about Somali immigrants having allegedly “destroyed” the country:

I wouldn’t be proud to have the largest Somalian — look at their nation. Look how bad their nation is. It’s not even a nation. It’s just people walking around killing each other. Look, these Somalians have taken billions of dollars out of country. They have taken billions and billions of dollars. They have a representative, Ilhan Omar, who they say married her brother, that’s a fraud, she tries to deny it now, but you can’t really deny it because, you know, it just happened. She shouldn’t be allowed to be a congresswoman, and I’m sure people are looking at that. And she should be thrown the hell out of our country. And most of those people — they have destroyed Minnesota, okay? Minnesota, you have an incompetent governor, you have a crooked governor, he’s crooked as hell but he’s incompetent. [Gov. Tim] Walz is — he should be ashamed. That beautiful land, that beautiful state. It’s a hellhole right now. And the Somalians should be out of here. They have destroyed our country. And all they do is complain, complain, complain. You have her — he’s always talking about “the Constitution provides me with” — go back to your own country and figure out your constitution. All she does is complain about this country, and without this country, she would not be in very good shape. She probably wouldn’t be alive right now. So Somalia is considered by many to be the worst country on Earth. I don’t know. I haven’t been there. I won’t be there any time soon. I hope. But what Somalia — what the Somalian people have done to Minnesota is not even believable. It’s not even believable. And a lot of it starts with the governor. A lot of it starts with Barack Hussein Obama, because that’s when people started coming in, and you have to have people come in that are going to love our country, cherish our country. They want to kiss our country good night. They talk about our country. We want them to pray for our country. This is not the people living in Minnesota. And she’s a disaster. She should not be — and her friends shouldn’t be allowed — frankly, they shouldn’t even be allowed to be congresspeople, okay? They shouldn’t even be allowed to be congresspeople because they don’t represent the interests of our country.

On Tuesday, Omar responded to Trump’s other attack on her, stating, “His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”

Watch above via Fox News.