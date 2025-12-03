Piers Morgan Scolds Republican Candidate for ‘Your Brazen Bigotry’ After ‘Dirty Muslim’ Smear

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Piers Morgan got into a verbal brawl with Republican Texas House candidate Valentina Gomez, blasting her for her “brazen bigotry” after she vowed in a campaign ad to “kick every dirty Muslim” out of her state if she is elected.

Gomez appeared on Wednesday’s Piers Morgan Uncensored and doubled down on her comment.

“Let’s get something very clear right now on your little show, Piers, I don’t fear the groomers, the pedophiles, the corrupt politicians, and I definitely do not fear the dirty Muslims,” Gomez said.

Morgan was clearly disgusted by Gomez, who was donning one of President Donald Trump’s red Make America Great Again hats.

The veteran host, towards the end of the interview, scoffed when Gomez said his producers were “begging” her to come on the show.

“We literally sent you one email… and you immediately said yes,” Morgan told her.

He then explained he was compelled to talk to her after she went viral for her “dirty Muslim” video earlier in the week.

“I couldn’t believe that you are as vile and bigoted as it seemed,” Morgan explained. “But it turns out, you were.”

The two then started talking over each other, with Gomez ripping Morgan for declining to say the word “f*ggot” during an interview with Tucker Carlson last week.

“These buzzwords mean absolutely nothing. You’re just going to be politically correct, you’re just a puppet for the establishment,” Gomez said. “You follow marching orders, and that’s fine. That’s fine. You couldn’t even say the word ‘f*ggot, that’s the reality.”

Morgan continued forward, vowing to bring her back on the show if she wins her election next year; Gomez is running for the House in the 31st district, which covers parts of Austin and surrounding cities. The Uncensored host said he does not expect to speak to her ever again, though.

“So here’s my pledge to you: like I said, if the people of Texas like your vile, bigoted rhetoric, you can come back on. Otherwise, we’re never going to see you again.”

He added, “Trust me when I say this, the people of the 31st district of Texas are not going to vote for you, because you are a vile bigot, and that is a fact.”

Watch above.