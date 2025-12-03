Trump Rants About Ilhan Omar: ‘Should Be Thrown the Hell Out of Our Country’, ‘Shouldn’t Even Be Allowed’ in Congress

President Donald Trump called for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to be thrown out of the country and said she and other Somali immigrants should not be allowed to be in Congress.

The president was responding to a reporter’s question about his comments Tuesday that he did not want any more Somalis moving to the U.S. and specifically attacking Omar, calling her “garbage” and “a terrible person.” Trump’s comments were widely viewed as racist and sharply criticized.

On Wednesday, Trump took questions from reporters in the Oval Office, and one reporter asked about his comments about Somali immigrants.

“The mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey (D), is saying that he’s actually proud to have the largest Somali community in the country, and his police chief –” the reporter began before Trump interrupted.

“Well then, he’s a fool,” Trump said.

“Well, his police chief is also saying –” the reporter tried again before Trump cut her off, launching into a rant saying Omar and other Somali immigrants should be thrown out of the U.S. and not allowed to be elected to Congress.

A transcription of Trump’s remarks:

I wouldn’t be proud to have the largest Somalian — look at their nation. Look how bad their nation is. It’s not even a nation. It’s just people walking around killing each other. Look, these Somalians have taken billions of dollars out of country. They have taken billions and billions of dollars. They have a representative, Ilhan Omar, who they say married her brother, that’s a fraud, she tries to deny it now, but you can’t really deny it because, you know, it just happened. She shouldn’t be allowed to be a congresswoman, and I’m sure people are looking at that. And she should be thrown the hell out of our country. And most of those people — they have destroyed Minnesota, okay? Minnesota, you have an incompetent governor, you have a crooked governor, he’s crooked as hell but he’s incompetent. [Gov. Tim] Walz is — he should be ashamed. That beautiful land, that beautiful state. It’s a hellhole right now. And the Somalians should be out of here. They have destroyed our country. And all they do is complain, complain, complain. You have her — he’s always talking about “the Constitution provides me with” — go back to your own country and figure out your constitution. All she does is complain about this country, and without this country, she would not be in very good shape. She probably wouldn’t be alive right now. So Somalia is considered by many to be the worst country on Earth. I don’t know. I haven’t been there. I won’t be there any time soon. I hope. But what Somalia — what the Somalian people have done to Minnesota is not even believable. It’s not even believable. And a lot of it starts with the governor. A lot of it starts with Barack Hussein Obama, because that’s when people started coming in, and you have to have people come in that are going to love our country, cherish our country. They want to kiss our country good night. They talk about our country. We want them to pray for our country. This is not the people living in Minnesota. And she’s a disaster. She should not be — and her friends shouldn’t be allowed — frankly, they shouldn’t even be allowed to be congresspeople, okay? They shouldn’t even be allowed to be congresspeople because they don’t represent the interests of our country.

Trump has repeatedly accused Omar of marrying her brother. This baseless rumor has circulated online since 2016, according to Snopes, and lacks supporting evidence. Omar vociferously denied the accusations in 2016, calling them “absolutely false and ridiculous” and issuing a statement providing details of her family and marital history.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.