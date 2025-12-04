President Donald Trump lashed out at “SLEAZEBAG” Colorado Governor Jared Polis late Wednesday as he demanded the release of Tina Peters, the former Mesa County clerk jailed for election-related crimes.

Peters was convicted last year on state charges after participating in a breach of Mesa County’s voting systems, an operation fuelled by efforts to validate Trump’s claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. She is serving a nine-year sentence in a Pueblo women’s prison.

In his latest intervention, Trump framed Peters as an “elderly woman” and “cancer survivor” persecuted by Democrats. He accused Polis of allowing Colorado to “go to hell”, writing:

The SLEAZEBAG Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, refuses to allow an elderly woman, Tina Peters, who was unfairly convicted of what the Democrats do, cheating on Elections, out of jail! She was convicted for trying to stop Democrats from stealing Colorado Votes in the Election. She was preserving Election Records, which she was obligated to do under Federal Law. She has now served more than one year in jail, and has eight years to go. On top of everything else, she is a cancer “survivor.” This lightweight Governor, who has allowed his State to go to hell (Tren de Aragua, anyone?), should be ashamed of himself. FREE TINA!

Trump’s frustration comes as Colorado officials insist there is no path for presidential intervention or a pardon because Peters was convicted under state law. So only Polis can commute or pardon her, something his office has shown no interest in considering.

Republican prosecutors led the original case, and Colorado election officials stress that no evidence supports Peters’ narrative of Democrats “stealing” votes.

Instead, they say she undermined security by allowing an unauthorized individual access to voting systems.

Still, as Peters’ appeal moves slowly through the courts, the president has led calls for her release.