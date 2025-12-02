House Democrat Trump Called ‘Garbage’ Fires Back: ‘I Hope He Gets the Help He Desperately Needs’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) declared President Donald Trump “creepy” on Tuesday night, hours after the president singled her out during a cabinet meeting.

In the meeting, Trump made staggeringly xenophobic remarks against Somalis, stating that he does not want them in the U.S.

“They contribute nothing,” the president said. “I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you. Some will say that is not ‘politically correct.’ I don’t care. Their country is no good for a reason.”

He also called Omar “a terrible person,” stating:

You know, our country’s at a tipping point. We could go bad. We’re at a tipping point. I don’t know if people mind me saying that, but I’m saying it. We could go one way or the other, and we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, “Let’s go. Come on, let’s make this place great.” These are people that do nothing but complain. They complain. And from where they came from, they got nothing. You know, they came from paradise and they said this isn’t paradise. But when they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.

The president has slammed Omar on several occasions. On Tuesday night, the congresswoman responded on Bluesky.

“His obsession with me is creepy,” she wrote. “I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”

Just before the election last year, Trump went on an anti-immigrant rant, where he described the U.S. as being “like a garbage can.”

“We’re a dumping ground,” he said. “We’re like a garbage can for the world. That’s what’s happened. That’s what’s happened to our– we’re like a garbage can. You know, it’s the first time I ever said that. And every time I come up and talk about what they’ve done to our country, I get angrier and angrier. First time I’ve ever said ‘garbage can.’ But you know what? It’s a very accurate description.”