CNBC’s Jim Cramer Calls Out Trump’s ‘Clock is Ticking’ Warning to Iran: ‘Hard to Keep Track of the Threats’

CNBC host Jim Cramer called out President Donald Trump’s most recent warning to Iran on Monday, noting that it was becoming “hard to keep track” of all of the president’s threats.

After Trump told Axios that “the clock is ticking” for Iran and that the country would “get hit much harder” if they failed to make a deal with the Trump administration, Cramer criticized the president’s increasingly empty threats.

“Now, ‘the clock is ticking’ with Iran. Is that a step back from some of the other threats?” he questioned. “Is it more of a peace offering? Less? We have endured lots of postings about the clock ticking. We must be in our fourth or fifth overtime. Sudden death? Wow, it’s hard to keep track of the threats. Need threat tracker.”

For more than a month, Trump has made repeated threats against Iran in an unsuccessful attempt to push the country into a deal with the United States.

Trump warned Iran on Sunday that there would not “be anything left of them” if they didn’t “get moving” with a deal soon.

Earlier this month, Trump also threatened to blow Iran “off the face of the earth.” In April, the president received heavy backlash after he declared in a threat that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

That same month, Trump told the Iranian government to “Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!”

Despite the president’s repeated threats and deadlines, which have been lapsed and extended time and again, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to U.S. and allied ships.

Iran closed the strait after Trump joined Israel’s war against the country and bombed several targets, including a school – killing a reported 120 children.

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