CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten informed President Donald Trump that his approval on inflation has put him in a rather unpopular “brotherhood” with former Presidents Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter.

Enten joined CNN’s Sara Sidner on Wednesday morning following a new report showing inflation cooling down to 3.5% in June, a drop from the three-year high of 4.2% the month prior. The report also showed a small decline in consumer prices. These numbers though, Enten argued, have not improved Trump’s approval or the headache Republicans will likely be facing in the midterms.

Enten declared Trump is facing the kind of “numbers that wreck presidencies,” showing Ipsos polling that showed Trump’s net approval on inflation remaining relatively steady for June. According to the surveys, Trump’s net approval on inflation sat at minus-six points in January 2025. He then hit “rock bottom” in May 2026 when that net approval dropped to minus-50 points. For June, his net approval improved slightly by moving to minus-47 points.

“Did he improve? Yeah. Maybe a tiny, tiny bit at minus-47 points, but the bottom line is the long-term trend for Donald Trump’s net approval rating on inflation is down, down, down. These are numbers that wreck presidencies. These are numbers that Republicans do not want to see going into a midterm election… you can bet that Republicans would be in for a whole heck of a lot of pain come November,” Enten said.

Enten pointed to both Ipsos and Gallup data to show that the presidents with similar net approval on inflation around the same time in their presidencies as Trump were Democrats Biden and Carter.

Biden’s net approval on inflation sat at minus-43 points and Carter faced a minus-44 points approval.

Enten said;

All these numbers are bad. They’re all in the same neighborhood. They’re sort of within the margin of error of each other. But if you’re looking at these two numbers and you understand history and you understanding how inflation impacts presidencies, you do not want to be, if you are Donald John Trump, in the brotherhood with Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter on inflation because inflation ruined their presidencies and unless this number improves and given that the gas prices seem to be climbing higher again, it probably won’t. That means, as I said, a whole heck of a lot of pain for Republicans come the midterms.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!