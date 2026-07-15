Trump Geeks Out Over Taylor Swift’s ‘Mystery Dog’ Landing at Donald J. Trump Airport

President Donald Trump apparently loves that his namesake airport is going to the dogs — Taylor Swift‘s dog, that is.

Trump posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a story from The Palm Beach Post, with a photo of Swift and her newly minted husband, NFL star Travis Kelce.

The article headline reads, “Swift and Kelce’s mystery dog debuts at Trump airport in West Palm.”

“Taylor Swift’s jet touched down in West Palm Beach on Sunday carrying Travis Kelce and a surprise guest. Find out who,” a subhead teased.

“So cool!!! President DJT,” he posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social with a screen grab of the article.

Trump — who earlier this month celebrated the renaming of the Palm Beach International Airport in his honor as “SPECTACULAR” — apparently can’t resist weighing in on Swift’s affairs.

The couple married July 3 in a blockbuster event at Madison Square Garden that sent the media swooning and commandeered the streets around the World’s Most Famous Arena

On her wedding day, Trump posted a troll of the pop superstar.

After actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, The Garden’s exterior jumbotrons read “JUST&T MARRIED!”

The official Trump White House X account posted a photoshopped image of the same screens with the messages: “TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT” — with the caption “IT’S HAPPENED!!!”

It recently emerged that Swift, who endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 race, paid New York City $160,00 for the permit and police response to her wedding, a two-day affair that included 1,000 guests at the ceremony.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) confirmed the amount Friday, after intense criticism from those who questioned how much taxpayers were shelling out for the billionaire songstress’s party.

In all, 135 members of the NYPD were deployed to secure the area around the stadium, with several nearby streets closed to nonessential traffic.

Swift and Kelce’s dog had tongues wagging when the white pup was revealed in photos obtained by Page Six, which reported the couple have had the pup for about a year.

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