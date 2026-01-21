CNN Data Guru Warns Trump That Greenland Is Hurting Him Even More Than Epstein Files

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten warned that President Donald Trump’s push to acquire Greenland is hurting his polling numbers even more than the controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files last year, calling the push for the Arctic territory “the most unpopular thing” the president can do.

Trump addressed the World Economic Forum on Wednesday in Davos, and argued that American “ownership” of Greenland was a matter of national and international security. While he clarified that he would not use force to seize the island, he demanded “immediate negotiations” with Denmark.

New figures from a Reuters/IPSOS poll, however, show that domestically, the approval of the idea of buying Greenland with federal money sits at 40 points in the negative.

Speaking to CNN host John Berman, Enten compared that figure to public opinion on the administration’s handling of the Epstein files, which has been widely panned and criticized by figures on both sides of the political aisle following a bipartisan push to see the documents released.

“Trump’s approval rating on the Epstein files, look at that, just absolutely awful – 38 points below water,” Enten began.

He continued: “But any try to buy Greenland is somehow even more unpopular. Look at this, it’s 40 points below water. There is barely an issue out there that’s worse for Donald Trump than the Epstein files, but any attempts to buy Greenland or use military force on Greenland, which even polls worse than this, is one of them.”

Trump signed off on legislation that passed Congress in November mandating that the Justice Department disclose all records related to Epstein by mid-December.

Enten mused that Trump “didn’t like the focus on the Epstein files,” but added that his Greenland campaign is so unpopular that if his plan was to “distract” the American public with another issue, “it worked.”

Watch above via CNN.