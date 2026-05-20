Joe Scarborough Mocks Botched Regime Change Plot to Free Iran’s Imprisoned Former President: ‘Some Team America Sh*t Right There’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough left co-hosts and contributors cackling as he mocked the botched plot to install Iran’s former hardline president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, with a failed strike where he’s being held under house arrest, as “some Team America sh*t.”

The reference to the South Park creators’ 2004 film Team America: World Police satirizing U.S. interventionism came after a bombshell revelation in a Tuesday report by The New York Times which alleged that the U.S. and Israel had consulted Ahmadinejad about taking over the regime he once led, but that a failed strike on his home in Tehran on the first day of war in February, designed to kill the guards keeping him prisoner, left him injured.

Former President Joe Biden’s ex-national security advisor John Kirby noted that the report showed that regime change was a “key part of the motivation” for the conflict, “more than” administration officials “have been willing to admit.”

“Clearly this was baked right into the beginning of it,” he said, arguing the approach seemed modeled on the operation to replace Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

Scarborough then mocked the idea outright, repeating his previous claim that “there have never been moderates in Iran.”

Running through the U.S.’s fraught history with the regime over its 47-year history, the host laughed out loud at the idea that the Trump administration had hoped Ahmadinejad might be an option.

Throughout Ahmadinejad’s term as president of Iran, between 2005 to 2013, he repeatedly threatened to attack Israel and spouted anti-U.S. rhetoric.

Scarborough jibed that the U.S. overtures had failed to move the regime: “After all these years, 47 years, and [Reagan advisor] Bud McFarlane’s birthday cakes and bibles, here we are, and we’re left with Ahmadinejad.”

“That’s where America and Israel have landed for the moderate who is going to deliver them from this crisis. Yeah. And then they try to bomb the prison to get him out and almost kill him,” the host sneered, before the punchline that left other hosts laughing. “That is some Team America sh*t right there.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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