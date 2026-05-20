‘Releasing the Epstein Files Was Our Demise,’ Says Marjorie Taylor Greene After Massie’s Defeat

“Releasing the Epstein files was our demise,” former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was defeated in his Republican primary by Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein.

Reacting to Massie’s defeat in a social media post, Greene wrote:

I am proud and thankful to have served in the U.S. House of Representatives with my friend Thomas Massie, a giant among weak pathetic men. Releasing the Epstein files was our demise. But it was worth every single bit because now everyone knows the truth. You are ruled by the Epstein class that cares nothing about you and your elected leaders are bought and controlled by a foreign lobby. Tonight the future of the Republican Party was destroyed. The Real America First Movement will rise led by the younger generations, who hate the old guard with an unquenchable passion. Let us pray that we have a country left by the time these creatures are gone.

During a discussion with Tucker Carlson this month about the discharge petition, which led to the Epstein Files Transparency Act being signed into law, Massie named three of his Republican colleagues who had “suffered” most since splitting from Trump over the Epstein files.

“There’s three women – Nancy Mace, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert – who signed their names on that discharge petition and all suffered,” said Massie. “Marjorie practically gave up her political career over this. She and her children got death threats over this. Not from the left, from the right.”

Massie went on to claim that Trump “vetoed a bill that would’ve brought water to a large portion of Colorado” as revenge after Boebert backed the petition to release all government documents related to the late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, with whom Trump was a close friend for several years.

After Massie’s Tuesday defeat and Greene’s resignation in January, just two out of four of the Republicans who signed the Epstein files discharge petition – Boebert and Mace – will soon remain in Congress.

Trump attacked Boebert in a Truth Social post on Saturday, threatening to back a primary challenger against the congresswoman over her endorsement of Massie.

“Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” Trump threatened. “Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!”

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