CNN’s Elie Honig Compares Trump to a ‘Child’ While Advising Alvin Bragg to Go After Him for Violating Gag Order

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig compared former president Donald Trump to a “child” while advising Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to urge Judge Juan Merchan to rebuke Trump for violating his gag order on Monday morning.

Regarding the gag order, Jake Tapper asked Honig “What exactly is the instruction? What exactly is the concern? And has Mr. Trump been abiding by the gag order?”

“So, no he’s not been abiding by the gag order and we’re going to have an important moment soon to see whether the D.A. or the judge does anything about it,” answered Honig right off the bat.

“So the gag order is not nearly as broad or burdensome as Donald Trump has been complaining about. All the gag order says is he’s not allowed to comment publicly about witnesses, jurors, court staff, prosecutors’ staff, or their families. He is allowed to complain vociferously about the case itself, about Judge Merchan, about the D.A., Alvin Bragg,” he noted.

Honig continued:

And just over the weekend, Donald Trump has been publicly posting attacks on Michael Cohen, known witness, Stormy Daniels, known witness. He called them, quote, “sleazebags,” his word. He commented earlier about Mark Pomerantz, a potential witness. And so, is the D.A., I want to see in the next few minutes, first thing out of the D.A.’s mouth should be “Judge, he violated the gag order.” If you tolerate this, it’s like raising a child. If the child breaks a rule and you let it go, you’ve lost them. And so one of the challenges for Judge Merchsn here is going to be enforcing discipline in this court. We’re going to see an important moment on that soon.

Trump’s criminal trial in the falsification of business records brought against him by Bragg begins Monday.

