Tucker Carlson is moving on after his breakup with the Republican Party.

The former cable news star on Wednesday said he is working to “help build” a new third party. Carlson said it’s imperative because the Republicans and Democrats are too busy worrying about foreign affairs while the lives of average Americans crumble.

“I’m going to help build a third party,” Carlson told the Columbia Journalism Review. “There should be a good-faith effort to figure out what benefits the country.”

He continued, “I mean, if you make sixty thousand dollars a year, you’re degraded. Your life expectancy has gone down, and the promise of your children’s lives is likely gone. No one seems to care. It’s not even a factor. “What about Hamas?” I officially don’t care about Hamas. The US government should have, as its first priority, the welfare of its own people.”

That announcement comes after Carlson said on June 22 he was done voting for Republicans.

“How could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States. That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens,” Carlson said. “It’s not possible to vote for people like that, and I’m not going to.”

Carlson was referring to Israel, a country he has been fixated on. He said President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign was funded largely by people with “loyalty to Israel” and that is now forcing the president to make decisions that are not in the best interest of the USA.

Trump has scoffed at those kinds of claims, saying in March about the Iran war that “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.” And earlier this month, he said Israel has “no choice” but to accept whatever deal he cuts with Iran.

Right after Carlson’s announcement last month, his pal and ex-GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was ditching the Republicans too.

Like Carlson, Greene is a former Trump supporter who has since turned into a fierce MAGA critic. Her focus on the files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — which she felt the Trump administration was not working hard enough to release — led to her split with the president last year.

She similarly announced on Tuesday she was working on an “America-Focused” third party. Greene said she had not talked to Carlson about it, but that she believed he would be a “great threat” to the political establishment if he opted to run for office.

Carlson on Wednesday told CJR he has no desire to be a politician, though.

“I don’t want to be a candidate,” he said.

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