CNN Star Reveals Trump DOJ Isn’t on Pace to Release Epstein Files Until 2030

CNN’s Elie Honig hung a lantern on the Trump administration’s astonishingly slow-rolling release of the Epstein files on Tuesday morning, noting that at this rate, the entirety of the documents may not be made public until 2030.

After noting that the Department of Justice has indicated that additional documents will be coming out “in the near future,” anchor Kate Bolduan introduced Honig.

“So something of a timeline-slash-not a timeline. These files were due, Elie, by law, to be released in total December 19th of 2025. So what do you see in this? And what would you put as your expectation to see all of the Epstein files?” Bolduan asked Honig.

“Right, when is, quote, ‘in the near future?’ Heaven only knows, Kate. So let’s do the timeline here. This law passes in November. Almost every single person on Capitol Hill votes for it — passes 427 to 1 in the House, passes unanimously in the Senate, and then President Trump signs the bill on November 19th, as you said, gave DOJ 30 days to complete all of the production, all of it. So everything was due December 19th. Instead what we got from DOJ was a statement on December 19 that, ‘well, we’re starting today,'” replied Honig, who continued:

And now here we are, Kate, we are 40, 4-0 days after the deadline. And if you want to do a little math, DOJ represented publicly about two weeks ago in early January that they had produced 1% of the entire Epstein files. Now, if you do the math on that and multiply it out, that comes out to about four years to produce the files. Now, I don’t think it’s going to take that long. I’m sure-, we know they’ve marshaled resources and hopefully they’ve found some efficiency, but I don’t think soon is any time especially soon.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!