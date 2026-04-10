Ro Khanna Says ‘I am Game’ to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Offer to Join Forces on New Movement

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he is “game” to join forces with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who offered this week to work together to start “something new” after becoming disillusioned with President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Khanna put out a clip on Tuesday after Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran and captioned it, “Trump backed down. No credit to Congress, which barely made a whimper. Credit to the American people—progressive activists & anti-war conservative voices like @TuckerCarlson, @mtgreenee, and many more. We need an anti-Epstein class, anti-war, pro-working class coalition.”

Trump backed down. No credit to Congress, which barely made a whimper. Credit to the American people—progressive activists & anti-war conservative voices like @TuckerCarlson, @mtgreenee, and many more. We need an anti-Epstein class, anti-war, pro-working class coalition. pic.twitter.com/yQFtSXBQfA — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 8, 2026

“Ro, I agree with you that we need a strong populist coalition of the right and left that can come together on the most important issues for the future generations of Americans,” replied Greene to Khanna’s post, adding:

This is no easy task given years of deep political divisions between the right and the left on issues both sides are passionate about. For the sake of my children’s generation, I’m willing to come together, go to the whiteboard, and begin to try to sketch something new. We both know the powerful political industrial complex of the Democrat and Republican parties will do anything to stop a right/left true America First coalition supported by ordinary Americans and not big money special interests and foreign agents and their donors. This is likely the only way to break free of the corrupt system from both sides that controls everything, constantly goes to war, and only enriches themselves while average Americans continue to lose. It’s definitely worth starting the conversation.

“Thank you for reaching out and for your kind words. Your voice against this war in Iran and for the survivors of the Epstein class has made a difference. It was courageous,” Khanna replied on Thursday evening, adding:

As you know my politics are about creating prosperity for left out Americans who have been shafted and tackling the massive economic divide. I call it a New Economic Patriotism. I am willing to work with people of good will from both parties or no party to advance that vision, understanding we will certainly have serious disagreements on many individual issues and our general view of the role government can play. Spirited debate is what this nation is about. Look forward to a dialogue on how to stop the militarism of foreign wars of choice, hold the Epstein class accountable, and actually deliver for the millions of working class Americans who built our nation. I am game.

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