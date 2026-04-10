Jesse Watters Hails Artemis Splashdown as Part of ‘Great Power Struggle’ With China: ‘God Is Good’

On Friday evening, just after Artemis II’s splashdown, Fox News’ Jesse Watters hailed the monumental moment as part of a “great power struggle” between the U.S. and China, adding, “God is good.”

The four astronauts on Artemis II safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego at 8:07 p.m. Eastern on Friday, wrapping up a landmark 10-day mission that marked the first crewed journey around the moon in over five decades.

Those onboard were NASA Commander Reid Wiseman, NASA Pilot Victor Glover, NASA Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen.

“Integrity is back on planet Earth,” said Watters, as U.S. Navy rescue divers could be seen on camera swimming to safely recover the astronauts. “Stuck the landing. How beautiful. God is Good,” he remarked before continuing:

They went farther than any human have [sic] ever gone before, and wow. Great power struggle between the United States and China, the space race — the United States firmly in the lead, taking us one step closer to a Moon base, and another step closer to Mars. Historic day for the United States and mankind.

Watters then brought in Butch Wilmore, a former NASA astronaut and Fox News contributor, who added, “It’s thrilling. It’s amazing. And God bless the United States of America. Wow.”

“I mean, bullseye right there in the Pacific, off the coast of San Diego,” Watters responded, referring to the planned splashdown location and timeframe, both of which were clearly met.

Admittedly, Watters said, he has “never been this nervous covering anything in my entire life,” before continuing on the four onboard Artemis II, “I can’t even imagine how these people feel. We’re getting word that all four crew members are in excellent condition.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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