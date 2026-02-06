CNN’s Harry Enten Predicts ‘MAGA Will Outlast’ Trump — Based on JD Vance’s Polling Data

On Thursday morning, CNN’s Harry Enten predicted on-air that “MAGA will outlast” President Donald Trump, basing his prediction on Vice President JD Vance’s favorability ratings.

“It is as powerful as it has ever been,” said Enten of the “Make America Great Again” movement, citing statistics showing that while 74% of Republicans viewed ‘MAGA’ favorably two years ago, the number has risen to 78% today.

“We are talking about something that, in my opinion, will very much be able to outlast Donald Trump,” Enten continued.

When asked by CNN’s Sara Sidner about Vance, Enten said he “looks like a favorite for the Republican nomination come 2028,” adding that “the Republican base loves JD Vance,” and that he’s “someone who really represents the ‘Make America Great Again’ movement.”

He went on to highlight polling showing that Vance has increased his favorability rating among Republicans in the past year, from 81% to 84%. A different poll showed that while just 62% of Republicans thought Trump had a good effect on the GOP in 2023, 71% say his impact today is beneficial.

“I know that there are a lot of people out there, especially on the Left, who say… ‘Oh, there’s weakness in Donald Trump’s grip on the GOP, weakness in MAGA’s grip on the GOP.’ It just, simply put, isn’t there, even after this whole stuff that’s been going on in Minnesota, which obviously hasn’t necessarily been popular with the general electorate,” said Enten of the recent violence by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

“But among Republicans, they like Donald Trump, they like MAGA, they like JD Vance, and they believe that Donald Trump has had a good effect on the GOP, as much as it’s even been,” he concluded. “Donald Trump, MAGA, JD Vance — they ain’t going nowhere when it comes to the GOP.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

