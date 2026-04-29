‘Concentration Camps’: MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell Makes Wild Trump Holocaust Comparison

MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell made a wild comparison between the Trump administration’s immigration detention centers and the concentration camps where the Third Reich murdered millions of Jews and other disfavored groups during a jovial chat with Rachel Maddow on Monday night.

During the handoff from Maddow to O’Donnell’s show, the latter asked the former, “Did I hear your reporting correctly tonight that not a single one of these Trump prison camp warehouses of-, that they were trying-, they’ve been trying to build by and operate, not one of them has come online?”

“Not one of them has come online. The first one they wanted to open was the one in Williamsport, just outside Hagerstown, Maryland, and that one was stopped in its tracks by a lawsuit brought by the state of Maryland. And that lawsuit, I am surmising, was brought because of the unbelievably fierce and well-organized resistance of all the local people in Hagerstown who said, ‘Oh my God, no, we’re not gonna do this,'” replied Maddow. “And they formed this statewide coalition to stop it, and they dug up all of this incredible detail out of public records requests. They flew a drone over the site, they did all of this great reporting in terms of all the reasons it wasn’t feasible. All of that, I think, really, honestly, empowered the state to bring this lawsuit. The lawsuit stopped it. And now that lawsuit is being used essentially as a template to stop all the rest of them.”

The pair went on to marvel at Republican elected officials objecting to the construction of the detention centers in their states, with Maddow arguing that “Republicans have said no to them, and the Department of Homeland Security with the tiniest little iota of pushback from any Republican just instantly collapses.”

“And there’s been no uprising by Trump voters in those districts, and in those states, saying, ‘Oh no, no, we want Donald Trump’s detention centers and concentration camps here?'” inquired O’Donnell.

“Yeah, Byhalia, Mississippi, isn’t like, ‘Roger [Wicker], what do you mean? Yeah, it doesn’t go that way, ever. Not any of these,” agreed Maddow.

O’Donnell’s comparison between the detention centers and World War II horror factories came approximately 48 hours after a gunman showed up at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In his manifesto, the would-be assassin named “administration officials” as his targets, “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest,” but professed a willingness to shoot Secret Service agents and other members of law enforcement, as well as hotel security, employees, and guests if it was “necessary” in order “to get to the targets.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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