Daily Show Interviews ‘Polio Virus’ Who Predicts a Big ‘Comeback’ Under RFK Jr: ‘I’m Going To Be Everywhere!’

The Daily Show’s Michael Kosta invited on the “polio virus” on Wednesday to interview one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “supporters” following his first Senate confirmation hearing.

Kennedy, President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, got into some testy exchanges with lawmakers on Wednesday as his past vaccine skepticism and criticism was brought to the forefront. Kennedy denied multiple times being “anti-vaccine.”

After Kosta mocked Kennedy’s performance in front of the committee on Wednesday’s The Daily Show, he brought in correspondent Troy Iwata who was dressed as “polio” and predicted a big “comeback” under Kennedy.

Check out Kosta's interview with "polio" below:

MICHAEL KOSTA: “In the interest of fairness, we here at The Daily Show want to hear from one of his supporters. So for a different perspective, please welcome the polio virus.” TROY IWATA: “Hello, Michael. Thank you so much for having me on. Let’s hug!” KOSTA: “No, that’s okay. That’s okay. I don’t want to get you, but how how are you feeling after watching the hearings today?” IWATA: “I feel reborn, Michael. Energized. I am excited to get back to work across America. We should celebrate. Let’s breathe on each other!” KOSTA: “No. I don’t want to get polio. I know the damage you’ve done to millions of Americans —” IWATA: “Millions of amazing Americans. Take FDR, for example. I gave that man something to overcome. You know, I gave him a signature look with the wheelchair blanket combo. That was all me! How about Francis Ford Coppola?” KOSTA: “He had polio?” IWATA: “Yes, and if he hadn’t, who knows if he would have gone on and make that movie Megalopolis.” KOSTA: “That’s your Francis Ford Coppola movie?” IWATA: “I know, I know. Yet most people say Godfather Part III, but —” KOSTA: “No, they don’t. You know, this is the same thing with RFK. I remember what you’ve done and you’re not going to do the trick me into being so friendly right now.” IWATA: “Friendly? That’s so sweet. Let’s kiss.” KOSTA: “No, thank you.”

