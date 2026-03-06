Daryl Hannah Blasts JFK Jr Series Portrayal: ‘I Have Never Used Cocaine in My Life’

Revered actress Daryl Hannah blasted the new Love Story series for its portrayal of her and ex-boyfriend John F. Kennedy Jr. in a Friday New York Times column, writing, “I have never used cocaine in my life.”

Love Story, the Ryan Murphy-led miniseries, follows the story of JFK Jr., Hannah, and Carolyn Bessette, Kennedy Jr.’s wife, who died alongside him in a famed 1999 plane crash off Martha’s Vineyard.

In her column, Hannah wrote the following about her character in the “tragedy-exploiting” show: “The choice to portray her as irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate was no accident.”

The Splash and Kill Bill actress argued the series deliberately casts her as a narrative antagonist in order to heighten the romance between Kennedy and Bessette, emphasizing that the character bearing her name engages in behavior she insists never happened in real life.

“I have never used cocaine in my life or hosted cocaine-fueled parties,” she wrote. “I have never pressured anyone into marriage. I have never desecrated any family heirloom or intruded upon anyone’s private memorial.”

“These are not creative embellishments of personality,” Hannah added. “They are assertions about conduct — and they are false.”

Hannah also opened her column by recalling advice she once received from former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis about dealing with tabloid coverage: “She told me that while tabloids, magazines, and newspapers often sold ridiculous lies, they were nothing more than bird cage liner by the next day.”

But, Hannah argued, the modern media landscape has changed that dynamic.

“In the digital age, stories do not disappear,” she wrote. “A dramatized portrayal can become, for millions of viewers, the definitive version of a real person’s life.”

The actress said the series’s portrayal has already had real-world consequences, revealing she has received “hostile and even threatening messages” from viewers who believe the depiction to be factual.

Former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, who’s currently running for Congress in New York, gave his two cents on the show during a CBS interview last weekend, ripping the series as “a grotesque display of someone else’s life.”

