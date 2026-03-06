Fox Anchor Presses Trump Labor Secretary on Jobs Numbers: ‘It Doesn’t Look Good’

Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney asked Trump Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer to comment on the February jobs numbers out on Friday, noting “it doesn’t look good for the Trump economy.”

“Madam Secretary, 92,000 jobs out in February. Fewer jobs in healthcare, fewer jobs for information services because of AI, the weather hurt things, government employment down. If you add it all up, it doesn’t look good for the Trump economy,” began Varney.

“Yeah, I couldn’t agree with you. I think we have to address the fact that this is not a good report in its raw numbers, but we have also talk about why this possibly has happened, this snapshot in time. It was mentioned, the weather. We saw health care numbers go down,” replied Chavez-DeRemer, adding:

We saw a record strike in California, over 30,000 jobs lost there, but that has been resolved, so we’re hoping to see those numbers tick back up next month. But overall, we’ve gained 60,000 new jobs over the last two months, so this is important for us to recognize what the message is here, what the noise is, and how focused the Labor Department is in making sure that we can bring back those jobs in construction, manufacturing. We’re seeing the confidence go up. We’ve seen the investments that the president has made. I’ve said it over and over again. The president and I talk. We visit on this often. It’s important to him. We’re laser focused to make sure that we have that skilled workforce. And it’s just gonna take some time. So we’re recognizing what happened this month and we’re gonna stay laser focused to bring those jobs numbers up. But when you think about it, look at the real wages. That’s exciting for us that we’ve seen real wages go up as well.

Watch above via Fox Business.

